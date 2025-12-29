Why Mechanically Separated Beef Was Banned In America

Banning different kinds of meat is somewhat common in the U.S., and it usually stems from two things: cultural norms or human safety. Mechanically separated meat definitely falls into the latter category, since chicken nuggets and various pork products are made via mechanical separation — meat goo, anyone? So why is mechanically separated beef banned? It all has to do with Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE for short) — more commonly known as Mad Cow Disease.

For those who don't know, BSE is caused by a prion, which is a misshapen protein in the brain that begins to clump together with other proteins, which in turn misshape those proteins. In cattle, the proteins can no longer function, and the animals die. This prion can actually pass from one organism to another, so it is possible for the misshapen prion to jump from cows to humans via meat consumption only (it is not contagious in the everyday sense), or by eating brain and spine tissue — if that's your thing.

In humans, it's called variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). It rapidly becomes a neurodegenerative disorder, often mimicking extreme forms of dementia. There are other types of vCJD, but they are uncommon. Since the disease could be contracted through meat, it quickly escalated into an international scandal.