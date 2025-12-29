This Early American Cookbook Features A Tasty Pumpkin Pie Predecessor

Decorative Gourd Season is almost upon us, and with it comes an onslaught of pumpkin: not only those which get carved and placed on a doorstep, but pumpkin spice, pumpkin bread, pumpkin muffins, and, of course, pumpkin pies. That last one is a reliable staple for Thanksgiving dessert, but sometimes getting a big can of pumpkin filling and dumping it into a pie crust just isn't fulfilling enough. What if you want to get a little more ambitious? Well, you can make excellent use of a recipe for "pompkin pudding", an early form of pumpkin pie, in a cookbook from the 18th century.

The recipe from "American Cookery," by Amelia Simmons, calls for the usual assortment of pumpkin pie ingredients: pumpkin, water, sugar, cream, assorted spices, you know the drill. Still, some things might trip up an unsuspecting baker trying an old recipe. For one thing, Simmons calls for you to make your own pie crust, or a "paste for sweet meats" as she calls it; for another thing, some of the measurements she uses will probably be unfamiliar to modern readers. (What is a "peck of flour"? Well, you'll just have to find out, won't you?) With that said, though, if you follow the recipe as stated, you will end up with a perfectly solid pumpkin pie.