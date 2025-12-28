The Telltale Sign That Your Stove Has A Gas Leak And What To Do About It
Whether you think we should ban gas stoves forever or you claim it's your most beloved appliance in the kitchen, natural gas and propane appliances come with some pretty big responsibilities. First and foremost, you should absolutely be aware of the signs of a leak and act fast if something seems off. While we're lucky that modern systems are now designed with multiple safety features, leaks can still happen as stoves age, pipes corrode, or equipment fails. Thankfully, there's one unmistakable sign of a gas leak that every home cook should know: a very stinky smell. In fact, it's a smell that's quite similar to rotten eggs.
That sulfurous odor isn't actually natural gas itself, which is naturally odorless. Almost 100 years ago, manufacturers began adding a chemical called mercaptan to the gas so it would emit that distinct stink, making leaks much easier to detect. It's the exact same odor you'd smell if your grill had a leaky propane tank. So, if you're suspicious of your stovetop, take a good sniff: something sour, sulfurous, or vaguely spoiled is quite possibly a very serious situation. There are also some secondary signs to look for. A flame that consistently appears orange or yellow instead of the normal blue means that your gas isn't burning correctly — and that's not good either. If you hear a soft hissing near the stove's connection point, that could also mean there's a leak or blockage that needs to be fixed.
A gas stove should never smell like gas
If anything feels off, you should avoid doing anything that could ignite the gas. It should go without saying, but obviously, you should not light a match or produce an open flame in any way. Even the smallest actions, like flipping a light switch, plugging in an appliance, or even using your phone, can be enough to set off an explosion. Turn off the stove if it's safe to do so via the safety shutoff valve, but only if the odor is faint. Secondly, open windows and doors to help dissipate the gas because fresh air is your best friend here. As soon as you can, evacuate everyone in the home (don't forget your pets!) and move to a safe distance outdoors. If the odor is very powerful throughout the home, immediately evacuate instead of turning off the stove and ventilating the space.
Once you're outside, call your gas company's emergency line or 911. Most gas utilities handle leaks around the clock and will dispatch a technician immediately. If you don't already, install a gas leak detector, which is similar to a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, for an extra layer of security. Some of the biggest mistakes you can make with a gas stove can lead to dangerous events, so it's worth being a wee bit paranoid. Remember that when using a gas appliance, smells are your first and best alert system. Even if the odor seems faint, treating it urgently is the safest choice. The nose always knows; even a small leak can accumulate over time and build to dangerous levels.