The Telltale Sign That Your Stove Has A Gas Leak And What To Do About It

Whether you think we should ban gas stoves forever or you claim it's your most beloved appliance in the kitchen, natural gas and propane appliances come with some pretty big responsibilities. First and foremost, you should absolutely be aware of the signs of a leak and act fast if something seems off. While we're lucky that modern systems are now designed with multiple safety features, leaks can still happen as stoves age, pipes corrode, or equipment fails. Thankfully, there's one unmistakable sign of a gas leak that every home cook should know: a very stinky smell. In fact, it's a smell that's quite similar to rotten eggs.

That sulfurous odor isn't actually natural gas itself, which is naturally odorless. Almost 100 years ago, manufacturers began adding a chemical called mercaptan to the gas so it would emit that distinct stink, making leaks much easier to detect. It's the exact same odor you'd smell if your grill had a leaky propane tank. So, if you're suspicious of your stovetop, take a good sniff: something sour, sulfurous, or vaguely spoiled is quite possibly a very serious situation. There are also some secondary signs to look for. A flame that consistently appears orange or yellow instead of the normal blue means that your gas isn't burning correctly — and that's not good either. If you hear a soft hissing near the stove's connection point, that could also mean there's a leak or blockage that needs to be fixed.