The Fire Safety Tool You Should Always Keep In Your Kitchen

According to FEMA, cooking accounts for 48.7% of residential fires in the U.S. This isn't to say cooking is totally dangerous, but it means when you're cooking, you should be cautious and extremely attentive — most cooking fires start because the meal was left unattended. Surprisingly enough, electric ranges had the highest number of fires compared to gas ranges. But regardless of the type of range you're using, you should absolutely be prepared for the worst-case scenario. And the best way to be prepared is to have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen.

However, not just any fire extinguisher will do, as they are rated for various factors and various uses. For most home kitchens, all you need is the standard Class ABC fire extinguisher. These are designed for most types of common household fires. They usually use some kind of carbon dioxide or dry chemicals to smother the fire. The size of the extinguisher matters as well. It is recommended to keep a five-pound extinguisher in your kitchen, as this should be big enough for most household fires. You can also buy a Class K fire extinguisher that's rated for putting out fires involving animal fats and cooking oils, but these are primarily used in commercial kitchens and might be excessive for your home.