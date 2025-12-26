The Unique Restaurant Job Frank Sinatra Had Before Becoming Famous

Frank Sinatra may be a household name even over a century after his birth, but he had to start somewhere. Most celebrities had humble early jobs, and Sinatra was no exception, with one of his first taking place in a restaurant. While he had a reputation for his famous spaghetti-and-meatballs recipe, this job wasn't in the kitchen. Instead, Ol' Blue Eyes had a brief stint as a waiter at the Rustic Cabin in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

But wait, you don't know the best part yet! Sinatra was not just a waiter, but a singing waiter. While this likely isn't a huge shock, the notion of a musical waiter isn't something you come across nowadays. In the 1930s, singing waiters were a bit of a novelty, and Sinatra thrived in the role. He was said to croon and do a bit of comedy at tables, and served as master of ceremonies when the restaurant acted as a nightclub for dancing in the evenings.

It was actually a step backward for Sinatra, as he'd previously been in a singing group as a teen called the Hoboken Four, but that chapter in his professional career didn't last long. By all accounts, he hated the restaurant, but was good at the job and understood that it afforded him the opportunity to sing with visiting acts. While he couldn't stomach garlic in most dishes, Sinatra was an outspoken patron of many Italian restaurants after his stint. However, he barely breathed a word about Rustic Cabin, except to say that he couldn't wait to move on.