There's A Right And Wrong Way To Slice Cheese – And You're Probably Doing It Wrong

An elevated display of cheese requires some care and precision. Whether you're putting together a breathtaking charcuterie board or hosting a wine and cheese event, the production is a labor of love. Harder cheeses like sharp cheddar are often cut into strips, wedges, or cubes with pairings like dried fruits, crackers, and balsamic pickled grapes that'll upstage the rest of the cheese board. That's just the beginning of what you need to know to create a gourmet cheese platter, though. There's actually a right and a wrong way to slice cheeses, and you're missing out on a whole realm of flavor if you do it wrong.

For advice on how to correctly slice cheeses, we turned to Molly Browne, education director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. She explained the key to the perfect slice of cheese is to get a bit of every layer of the cheese into each piece, from the center all the way to the outer edge.

"Cheese is not uniform throughout; it develops flavor and texture gradients as it ages. Microbial activity is highest near the rind, which often results in stronger aromas and greater complexity. Including the full cross-section ensures that you experience the cheese as the maker intended," Browne explained. "The differences between the middle and the edges aren't flaws; they're signatures of the cheese's aging process, craftsmanship, and style. The fullest, most representative experience comes from enjoying every layer."