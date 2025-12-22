When It's Okay To Ask For Ingredient Adjustments At A Steakhouse (And How To Do It)

The etiquette around asking for an ingredient adjustment while dining out is often debated. Is it rude? Do chefs and line cooks hate it? We wanted to put the whispers in our minds to rest, so we spoke to executive chef Sam Hazen, who runs the kitchen at Palladino's Steak & Seafood in New York City, about when it's appropriate (or even possible) to ask for a tweak to the food you've ordered, especially at a high-end steakhouse.

Hazen said it's not a faux pas to do so, especially in one specific case. "It's acceptable to ask politely for a simple modification, especially if you have an allergy," he advised. But if you're trying something more drastic than a food allergy accommodation, Hazen suggested potentially dialing back on the requests. He said, "In my opinion, I also feel it's rude to expect the kitchen to completely remake a dish or create something that is not on the menu." He also mentioned that if the request is minor, and doesn't "impact the integrity of the dish or its presentation" much, the request could be taken into consideration as well — but allergy requests are always taken seriously.