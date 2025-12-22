Avoid Underestimating How Much This Ingredient Affects Your Whiskey Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're trying to make the perfect whiskey sour or whiskey smash (which is similar, but with mint), you likely have your mind set on acquiring the best whiskey and mixers for the job. The same applies if you're making a less well-known whiskey cocktail like the American Trilogy (rye, apple brandy, bitters, and simple syrup) or the King Cole (rye, Fernet Branca, and simple syrup). Regardless of what you're making, there's one ingredient you may not be paying much heed to: the ice. Vlad Novikov, head mixologist at Ned's Club in Washington, DC, says that ice matters more than you'd think.

Novikov explained that the shape of the ice affects the drink it's used in. As he put it, "Temperature and dilution both change what you taste in cocktails and spirits, and when we talk about ice we're also talking about both of those things at the same time." He went on to clarify that ice cubes of different sizes and shapes have different proportions of surface area to volume which affects the melt rate and thus the extent to which the ice dilutes or chills the drink. "Smaller ice equals faster chilling and dilution, and generally a lower temperature equilibrium than larger ice, which chills slower, dilutes slower, and generally has a higher temperature equilibrium," he stated.