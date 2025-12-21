Is The Perfect Club Sandwich Served Cold Or Warm?
Club sandwiches aren't exactly the favorite on the block anymore, and they can be polarizing. For example, Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand club sandwiches, and hoo boy, do people have strong opinions about club sandwiches. This is especially true when it comes to the hot versus cold sandwich debate. While most people are happy to consume either kind, some folks get downright heated over whether or not a club sandwich should get a little toasting. The case for a perfect hot club, however, is pretty strong, as is the case for toasting all sandwiches whenever possible. After all, America's favorite sandwich is grilled cheese for a reason.
While both cold and hot have their merits, hot sandwiches, including clubs, are simply superior. As one Reddit user correctly stated, "Human civilization hasn't been continually developing and evolving for millennia for us to eat cold sandwiches like animals." The United States agrees, with 23% of Americans polled by CivicScience saying they prefer hot sandwiches, whereas only 21% preferred their sandos cold. That may not be a huge margin, but it shows that warm sandwich supremacy isn't such a hot take.
You can make the argument about how hot lettuce can wilt, and how tomatoes can make a warm sandwich soggy, but there are easy ways around that. You can toast both halves of the sandwich open-face, then slap them together with the cold ingredients in the middle. Boom, you get the best of both worlds! Cold clubs may be quicker and easier to make, but you'll be missing out on extra flavor and a few health benefits, too.
Why warm sandos are a hot commodity
Honestly, it doesn't matter what type of sandwich you prefer — you'll improve your lunch sandwich by toasting it. Cheese tastes better when melted, bread has more flavor when it's browned, and grilled sandwiches can warm you up on a cold day. Studies have actually shown that hot sandwiches are more satisfying than cold ones, which means you don't need to eat as much to feel full, while nourishing your soul. There's also evidence that hot food can be easier on your digestion.
If you need a little more science on the matter, toasted clubs have the advantage of the Maillard reaction. This occurs when sugars and amino acids react to heat to produce aromatic compounds not found in cold, white bread. Starch breaks down into simple sugars to create a sweet, caramelized flavor in toasted bread. It also adds a little extra crunch, and those contrasting textures make for a more enjoyable bite.
While some people believe that "club" is an acronym for "chicken and lettuce under bacon," a club really can be any number of meat and other ingredients stacked between three pieces of bread. You can add lunch meat, sliced Swiss cheese, fried chicken, heirloom tomatoes, or pretty much any condiment under the sun. What's considered a "normal" club all depends on where you live. But getting a little heat on it for some toasty, melty goodness elevates all of those flavors, and turns any club into a comfort meal.