Is The Perfect Club Sandwich Served Cold Or Warm?

Club sandwiches aren't exactly the favorite on the block anymore, and they can be polarizing. For example, Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand club sandwiches, and hoo boy, do people have strong opinions about club sandwiches. This is especially true when it comes to the hot versus cold sandwich debate. While most people are happy to consume either kind, some folks get downright heated over whether or not a club sandwich should get a little toasting. The case for a perfect hot club, however, is pretty strong, as is the case for toasting all sandwiches whenever possible. After all, America's favorite sandwich is grilled cheese for a reason.

While both cold and hot have their merits, hot sandwiches, including clubs, are simply superior. As one Reddit user correctly stated, "Human civilization hasn't been continually developing and evolving for millennia for us to eat cold sandwiches like animals." The United States agrees, with 23% of Americans polled by CivicScience saying they prefer hot sandwiches, whereas only 21% preferred their sandos cold. That may not be a huge margin, but it shows that warm sandwich supremacy isn't such a hot take.

You can make the argument about how hot lettuce can wilt, and how tomatoes can make a warm sandwich soggy, but there are easy ways around that. You can toast both halves of the sandwich open-face, then slap them together with the cold ingredients in the middle. Boom, you get the best of both worlds! Cold clubs may be quicker and easier to make, but you'll be missing out on extra flavor and a few health benefits, too.