The Costco Meat Sticks Reddit Shoppers Are Absolutely Smitten With
Listen up, healthy snack lovers, Reddit has a line on clean meat sticks at Costco that are bite-sized and protein-packed. Sold in a 28-count pack, original flavor Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis (formerly known as Country Archer Provisions) are about half the size of a regular meat stick — and perfect for your purse, car, or desk drawer. They're also individually wrapped, so you can stockpile them in strategic places for easy snacking. Archer offers four flavors of mini meat sticks, but the original has Costco shoppers raving about it, along with some of the best Costco snacks for your adult lunchbox.
They're a little chewy and on the tougher side, but these mini beef sticks aren't jerky. They are more along the lines of a dry summer sausage, packed with flavor. They're so satisfying that it's almost impossible to eat just one, and with so many in a bag it's perfectly fine to indulge in a few at a time. Redditors maintaining clean diets say they're a dream come true and a great tool to help them stay on track. As one Redditor put it, "These particular beef sticks aren't jerky, but they're very good. They also have almost no sugar and are good for people on a low-carb, high-protein diet."
The stats on Archer mini grass-fed beef stick nutrition
Archer mini beef sticks are made from 100% grass-fed beef; and grass-fed beef can taste different from grain-fed due to its lower fat content. Every half-ounce stick has four grams of protein, zero sugar, and 45 calories — all features that have made them a daily staple in Costco shoppers' home pantries, offices, on the go, and for kids' snacks. All of the other ingredients in the beef sticks are natural, real foods; no science experiments on that list, or meaningless terms like "natural flavors." They're seasoned with things like cultured celery powder, cherry powder, onion powder, and coriander — and housed in beef collagen casing.
You'll find Archer meat sticks of all varieties and sizes in many grocery stores and natural markets, alongside all the other meat sticks and packaged jerky. Archer also offers meat sticks in multi-packs at various stores. The Reddit fan-favorite grass-fed beef mini sticks are available in packages of eight all the way up to the 28-count pack at Costco.