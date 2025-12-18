The Costco Meat Sticks Reddit Shoppers Are Absolutely Smitten With

Listen up, healthy snack lovers, Reddit has a line on clean meat sticks at Costco that are bite-sized and protein-packed. Sold in a 28-count pack, original flavor Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis (formerly known as Country Archer Provisions) are about half the size of a regular meat stick — and perfect for your purse, car, or desk drawer. They're also individually wrapped, so you can stockpile them in strategic places for easy snacking. Archer offers four flavors of mini meat sticks, but the original has Costco shoppers raving about it, along with some of the best Costco snacks for your adult lunchbox.

They're a little chewy and on the tougher side, but these mini beef sticks aren't jerky. They are more along the lines of a dry summer sausage, packed with flavor. They're so satisfying that it's almost impossible to eat just one, and with so many in a bag it's perfectly fine to indulge in a few at a time. Redditors maintaining clean diets say they're a dream come true and a great tool to help them stay on track. As one Redditor put it, "These particular beef sticks aren't jerky, but they're very good. They also have almost no sugar and are good for people on a low-carb, high-protein diet."