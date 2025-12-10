Bud Light's New NFL Collab Turned Stadium Snow Into A Limited-Edition Beer

Beer and American football are widely considered synonymous for a multitude of reasons, but few brands can say they've been as connected to the National Football League as Bud Light. While many know that Budweiser and its sibling brands have run countless commercials during the Super Bowl over the years, a new collaboration between the NFL and Bud Light comes in the way of how the beer is actually made. The beer company will be brewing and selling a Buffalo Bills-centric alcohol starting at the end of the NFL's regular season. However, what sets this new variation apart is the use of purified snow which landed in Highmark Stadium earlier this season.

The beer — known as Blizzard Brew — is made with snow from the first snowfall in Buffalo this year which was collected by Bud Light and mixed into the company's typical brewing process. The reason why this endeavor is being carried out now is to celebrate the venue's last year in use, as the Buffalo Bills look forward to using a brand-new stadium starting next year. The beer will be available to purchase in custom 16-ounce cans at retailers across Buffalo and beyond ahead of the team's final home game at the original Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets on January 4.