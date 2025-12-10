Bud Light's New NFL Collab Turned Stadium Snow Into A Limited-Edition Beer
Beer and American football are widely considered synonymous for a multitude of reasons, but few brands can say they've been as connected to the National Football League as Bud Light. While many know that Budweiser and its sibling brands have run countless commercials during the Super Bowl over the years, a new collaboration between the NFL and Bud Light comes in the way of how the beer is actually made. The beer company will be brewing and selling a Buffalo Bills-centric alcohol starting at the end of the NFL's regular season. However, what sets this new variation apart is the use of purified snow which landed in Highmark Stadium earlier this season.
The beer — known as Blizzard Brew — is made with snow from the first snowfall in Buffalo this year which was collected by Bud Light and mixed into the company's typical brewing process. The reason why this endeavor is being carried out now is to celebrate the venue's last year in use, as the Buffalo Bills look forward to using a brand-new stadium starting next year. The beer will be available to purchase in custom 16-ounce cans at retailers across Buffalo and beyond ahead of the team's final home game at the original Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets on January 4.
How Bud Light will make the special edition Blizzard Brew
Bud Light's quest to pay respect to the Buffalo Bills' iconic stadium has unsurprisingly touched many members of the Bills Mafia who are excited to honor the legacy themselves. Jason Hartlund, the Chief Commercial Officer of the Buffalo Bills, noted how important the special edition beer was to the team's fanbase in a special press release regarding the Blizzard Brew. "We're very excited to continue our partnership with a program that brings Bills Mafia's passion and Buffalo's legendary weather together in a never-before-done way," Hartlund said. "We're thrilled to officially bring 'Blizzard Brew' to life for our fans."
Despite many Bills fans being excited to celebrate the team's last game in the 52-year-old stadium, the execution of this campaign has also left some who are skeptical about consuming fallen snow curious about the purification process they plan to use to make the snow water into beer. Well, while Bud Light hasn't explicitly revealed how the water was processed, this method has famously been utilized by YouTubers and beer lovers trying to make use of heavy snowfall and is often done by simply boiling the snow to clean and purify it.