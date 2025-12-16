The Reason Your Seasoning Isn't Coating Your Chicken Evenly (And The Easy Fix)

The secret to a flavorful chicken dinner from beginning to end lies in the preparation. It takes a few steps to properly prep chicken, and it all leads to one desirable outcome — a piece of meat that is tender and tasty with a bold flavor that carries evenly throughout. Here at The Takeout, we know how you season your chicken will make or break a great dinner, and so we reached out to an expert for some advice on how to get it right. Ashley Lonsdale is the chef-in-residence at the meat subscription and delivery company, ButcherBox, and she has the inside scoop on how to evenly season chicken — whether you're on a mission to redeem meat's biggest snooze, the boneless chicken breast or you want to infuse even more flavor to Marcella Hazan's 2-Ingredient Roast Chicken.

Lonsdale revealed one major reason your seasoning isn't evenly coating your chicken: you aren't putting the seasoning on the bird the right way. Instead of randomly shaking your usual spices onto the meat, you should be employing a specific technique — one that looks a little flashy once you get it down. "Sprinkle the seasoning directly onto the chicken from above, with about a foot between your hand and the meat," our expert explained. "For some, this may feel like a big distance, but the reason why it's advantageous to season from above is that salt or seasoning can evenly coat the chicken."