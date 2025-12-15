How To Remove Stubborn Turmeric Stains From Kitchen Counters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Turmeric is one of the most vibrant spices in the kitchen, beloved for its golden color and earthy flavor. In fact, it's become so popular in recent years that it's become a hot target for food fraud, so you won't know what's in your turmeric. Another problem with turmeric is that the brilliant pigment it's so famous for is a nightmare when it accidentally spills onto your countertops. Whether cooking a Thai curry or making a magical cure-all turmeric drink, the resulting yellow stain can cling as stubbornly as an ex. Luckily, not all hope is lost.

The first step is to act quickly. Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, is responsible for the deep mustard color that sticks easily to porous surfaces. The longer it sits, the deeper it settles. It sounds like a no-brainer, but as soon as a spill happens, wipe it up with a damp cloth. But don't relax just yet. Even if the stain appears to disappear initially, turmeric can leave behind a faint yellow shadow that grows more noticeable as it dries. You'll want to tackle the stain right away to have a chance of removing it completely.

First things first, you need to know what your countertop is made of. Some natural stones, like marble or granite, can be sensitive to acidic or oxidizing cleaners, so always do a small spot test first. Start with the gentlest method if you're unsure: good ol' soap and water. Reddit users recommend Dawn dish soap as the best for getting rid of turmeric stains, along with plenty of sunlight or even a UV lamp.