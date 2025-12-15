How To Quickly Sear Meat For Any Soup (And Why You Should)

When it comes to making soup, getting the most flavor out of the meat you use is incredibly important, but that can be difficult to do when you're under time constraints. However, instead of marinating your stew meat ahead of time — which has very little lasting impact on your dish — your best bet to give your chicken or beef a boost by pre-cooking it in an efficient manner.

Katie Vine, who's best known for being a highly experienced cook and recipe blogger at Dinners Done Quick, offered us a much-needed time-saving method for making stews. She explains that while browning your meat in some way before adding it to soup is critically important, it can be done partially if you're short on time. "You can [sear just one side] in the interest of time," Vine suggests. "The flavor is the same, but less intense overall."

This advice can be very useful if you're using one large piece of beef or chicken, but can also help prevent cubed meat from drying out or being overcooked by the time the soup is finished. However, Vine is firm in noting that this isn't the way to ensure you get the most amount of flavor in your soup. "If you're only making 25% of the browned goodness, then you're only getting 25% of the flavor — it's still there, just less," she explains.