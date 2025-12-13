The World's Largest Chick-Fil-A Has Five Levels And A Rooftop Terrace

New York never shies away from going big, especially when food enters the picture. Times Square boasts a multi-level McDonald's, while Manhattan pours coffee culture into a sprawling Starbucks Reserve Roastery that, while not the world's largest Starbucks, still feels more like a caffeinated amusement park than a café. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A's largest location in the world is sitting on Fulton Street at nearly double the size of the chain's standard restaurants. The space spans five floors and more than 12,000 square feet, seating around 140 diners with a mix of grab-and-go spots and quieter perches for people who actually sit down with their food. Climb high enough on the skylit staircase and you'll reach a rooftop terrace complete with tables and seating staring straight at the One World Trade Center.

Roughly 150 employees keep the machine humming, and even when the line snakes toward the door, ordering moves faster than you expect. Tourists, office workers, and downtown wanderers cycle through all day, giving it the energy of a mini transit hub with waffle fries and secret menu hacks.