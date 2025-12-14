Here's How Long Fresh Eggs Can Sit Out Unrefrigerated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're buying your eggs from the supermarket, chances are you take them home and stick them straight in the fridge. Do you really need to refrigerate your eggs, though? Lisa Steele, a chicken-keeper and author whose cookbook In Season: 125+ Sweet and Savory Recipes Celebrating Simple, Fresh Ingredients will be available May 2026, says you don't need to do so right away if those eggs came straight from a farm. "As long as an egg hasn't been washed, it doesn't need refrigeration because there's an invisible coating on the outer eggshell called the bloom that keeps out the air and bacteria," she explained.

This is the same reason why you'll often see unrefrigerated eggs at supermarkets in Europe and Asia, where washing isn't standard practice. Unwashed eggs won't last indefinitely, though. According to Steele, "Over time, the bloom does disintegrate ... After about three weeks, you will likely start to see some degradation in the structural integrity of the egg. The eggs will likely still be okay to eat, but the longer they stay out, the more chance bacteria has gotten into the egg and had time to multiply, so I would say three or four weeks would be the limit without refrigeration."