The Specific Bread And Butter Etiquette To Know At Fine-Dining Restaurants

If you're lucky enough to be eating at a fancy schmancy restaurant, perhaps one with multiple Michelin stars, there's some social protocol you ought to follow. In a fine-dining setting, even something as simple as eating bread comes with its own etiquette. While the debate rages on about whether we even deserve "free bread" at restaurants anymore, bread service is likely to remain at upscale restaurants. That said, knowing the right way to handle bread and butter can prevent an awkward moment. When it comes to minding your manners, there's no better person to ask than Nick Leighton, Emmy-winning journalist and co-host of the podcast "Were You Raised By Wolves?" We put him to the test, asking just how exactly should we be eating bread?

"It's not an apple," Leighton advises. "Don't just take a big bite out of your roll. Break off a small piece and butter as you go." But be careful how you butter that bread. Always use the communal butter knife to put a small amount of butter onto your own plate first. Leighton elaborates: "Don't butter your bread in mid-air. Keep the bread on the dish as you spread." Leighton admits that every bread service can be a little different. He jokes, "Etiquette isn't a total monster. If you have a hot biscuit right out of the oven, you're indeed allowed to butter the whole thing." However, when the bread arrives, resist the urge to eat it until everyone at the table has also been served.