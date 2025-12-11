The Expanding California Grocery Chain That Brings A Taste Of Japan To Customers
In the last few decades, Asian supermarkets have gained traction in the United States. The spread is slow and steady, with a few states lucky enough to have an H Mart, a Korean specialty supermarket with nearly 90 locations. H Mart is far from alone, as other Asian grocers are gaining ground. California has seen a massive boom of Japanese grocery stores, with one gaining particular popularity in the San Francisco Bay Area. Owned by Kazuhiro Takeda, Osaka Marketplace debuted in 2021 in the San Francisco suburb of Fremont. Two additional locations in the region — one in Foster City and the other in Pleasant Hill — are slated to open in December 2025 and fall 2026, respectively.
Unlike many smaller Asian stores, Osaka Marketplace offers produce, fresh meat and fish, snacks, bakery items, and a food court. Part of what makes this Asian grocery store appealing is its authenticity. Takeda has said in interviews that he wants shoppers at Osaka Marketplace to feel as if they are taking a "small trip to Japan." His experience working with other large Japanese markets overseas offered valuable insight into what items to stock at Osaka, from basic staples to sweet snacks for kids and hard-to-find products like durian-flavored Pocky sticks.
Why Osaka Marketplace is seeing so much success
There's a certain almost magical allure surrounding Asian markets, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of shopping posts and videos from influencers. This could mean that Americans are slowly discovering how Japanese convenience stores are better, in both what they sell and the shopping experience. At Osaka Marketplace, you can eat a full lunch at the food court, finish shopping for dinner, and pick up toiletry essentials all in one place. Items are arranged neatly, with flash sales around dinner time on bento boxes. Want to get your hands on that cool Japanese beauty mask you saw on TikTok? Osaka carries a wide variety of Japanese brands. Annual festivals also mean big discounts and specialty items, drawing in additional crowds. Shopping here is easy, and exploring is entertaining.
Quality also plays into the marketplace's success. Kazuhiro Takeda has fish flown in weekly from a market in Tokyo and supplies wagyu beef daily. Sashimi-grade fish line shelves, and the food court continues to receive rave reviews. Its sushi is affordable, especially for large gatherings – with party trays beginning at $60. A membership card also offers points to spend toward future purchases. If you're lucky enough to live near one of the upcoming or existing locations, make sure you enjoy the Asian supermarket without missing the best stuff. If you're not and don't want to make a long drive, you might still be in luck. Takeda said in a news release that he hopes to open 12 more Osaka Marketplace locations over the next decade.