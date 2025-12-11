The Expanding California Grocery Chain That Brings A Taste Of Japan To Customers

In the last few decades, Asian supermarkets have gained traction in the United States. The spread is slow and steady, with a few states lucky enough to have an H Mart, a Korean specialty supermarket with nearly 90 locations. H Mart is far from alone, as other Asian grocers are gaining ground. California has seen a massive boom of Japanese grocery stores, with one gaining particular popularity in the San Francisco Bay Area. Owned by Kazuhiro Takeda, Osaka Marketplace debuted in 2021 in the San Francisco suburb of Fremont. Two additional locations in the region — one in Foster City and the other in Pleasant Hill — are slated to open in December 2025 and fall 2026, respectively.

Unlike many smaller Asian stores, Osaka Marketplace offers produce, fresh meat and fish, snacks, bakery items, and a food court. Part of what makes this Asian grocery store appealing is its authenticity. Takeda has said in interviews that he wants shoppers at Osaka Marketplace to feel as if they are taking a "small trip to Japan." His experience working with other large Japanese markets overseas offered valuable insight into what items to stock at Osaka, from basic staples to sweet snacks for kids and hard-to-find products like durian-flavored Pocky sticks.