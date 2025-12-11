Whip Out Your Air Fryer To Make The Easiest (And Tastiest) Mushroom Side Dishes And Toppings
If you haven't thrown a dinner party using just your air fryer, it can be a fun challenge to make appetizers, soups, main dishes, and desserts all with one kitchen cooking tool. Try some Sichuan Cumin Asparagus in the air fryer or a sweet-savory batch of bacon-wrapped dates while you are experimenting. Mushrooms also cook to perfection in this modern kitchen device, coming out so tender and flavorful that it's almost as if they were made for each other.
Clare Andrews is an air fryer expert, author, and presenter who has plenty of ideas on how to whip up a mouthwatering batch of mushroom appetizers or toppings in the gadget. These easy air fryer mushroom recipes are among the more than 200 on Andrews' website, and you can find many of them in her latest book, "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: 15-Minute Feasts."
"Air fryers are brilliant for mushrooms because they intensify flavor and drive off moisture, giving you that gorgeous meaty, savory bite," Andrews said. "The best varieties are chestnut for great texture and awesome flavor, button as they cook super-fast, portobello ones are so meaty, and oyster (are) incredible for crisp shreds or vegan-style pulls."
Mushroom sides and toppings for the air fryer
Want a hearty meal? Try cooking steak in the air fryer, along with a delicious baked potato, and top both with mushrooms you cooked in the same device. Air fryer expert Clare Andrews suggests using sliced portobello or chestnut mushrooms on top of meat, tossed in oil and seasonings like salt and pepper. Make sure to give the basket a good shake halfway through the cooking process — and add a bit of butter in the last few minutes to give your garnish a restaurant-quality finish, she says. Add optional extras, like Worcestershire, smoked paprika, and thyme, which all amplify the flavor of mushrooms.
Side dishes like parmesan-crusted, soy and sesame, and lemon thyme roasted mushrooms are also a dream to make in the air fryer. Air-fried harissa mushrooms are magical as well, and if you coat your mushrooms before cooking, it takes all of the ingredients to the next level. "Mushrooms take well to marinades because they're so porous," Andrews said. "Toss with a little olive oil, garlic, soy sauce, balsamic, or herbs. A quick five- to 10-minute marinade adds huge depth." However, she advises avoiding long marinades, since mushrooms quickly absorb liquid, causing them to steam instead of crisp while in the air fryer. "Pat them dry slightly before air frying to ensure browning," she said.