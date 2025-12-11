Whip Out Your Air Fryer To Make The Easiest (And Tastiest) Mushroom Side Dishes And Toppings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you haven't thrown a dinner party using just your air fryer, it can be a fun challenge to make appetizers, soups, main dishes, and desserts all with one kitchen cooking tool. Try some Sichuan Cumin Asparagus in the air fryer or a sweet-savory batch of bacon-wrapped dates while you are experimenting. Mushrooms also cook to perfection in this modern kitchen device, coming out so tender and flavorful that it's almost as if they were made for each other.

Clare Andrews is an air fryer expert, author, and presenter who has plenty of ideas on how to whip up a mouthwatering batch of mushroom appetizers or toppings in the gadget. These easy air fryer mushroom recipes are among the more than 200 on Andrews' website, and you can find many of them in her latest book, "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: 15-Minute Feasts."

"Air fryers are brilliant for mushrooms because they intensify flavor and drive off moisture, giving you that gorgeous meaty, savory bite," Andrews said. "The best varieties are chestnut for great texture and awesome flavor, button as they cook super-fast, portobello ones are so meaty, and oyster (are) incredible for crisp shreds or vegan-style pulls."