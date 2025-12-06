The Only Store-Bought Greens You Can Safely Eat Directly From The Bag

Fresh greens are a delight, whether you're serving them raw in a salad, grilling them like romaine hearts, or sautéing them with garlic and olive oil for a tasty side dish. However, some greens, like iceberg lettuce or arugula, are at their very best raw. Sometimes, after buying a bag of greens from your local grocery, it's tempting to grab a handful straight from the bag and start chomping. But is it safe? Well, it can be, but only if you've checked the bag carefully for one of the key phrases that let you know it's okay. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), if the greens are described as "triple-washed," "pre-washed," or "ready to eat," there's no need to wash them, and you can enjoy them directly from the bag.

What do these phrases actually mean though? While "ready to eat" and "pre-washed" are fairly self-explanatory, "triple-washed" is actually the most descriptive of the terms. Triple washing is a sequence of rinses the greens go through to remove all traces of soil and grit. While the first wash is plain water, the second includes a sanitizer to eliminate bacteria, and the third includes the same sanitizer, but at a lower concentration level.