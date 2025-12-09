The Old-School Snack That Had Kids In The '70s Eating Like Astronauts

3-2-1 blast off! The '60s brought space exploration to the forefront, and with this came a desire to introduce space-themed products into the stratosphere. Pillsbury — whom we all know and love for its delicious cinnamon rolls, crescents, and cookies – teamed up with NASA to produce a snack for astronauts on expedition and wannabe explorers alike: the bluntly-named Space Food Sticks. Whether you were 8 or 80 years old, you presumably thought outer space was cool during this era, thus making Space Food Sticks an iconic snack in your state.

How did this galactic goodie come to be, you ask? NASA pitched Pillsbury an idea to create a meal astronauts could eat with their helmets on. This idea came with many conditions: the food must fit through the tiny airtight hole of an astronaut's helmet, must be free of contaminants (for fear of getting the astronauts sick), and must not produce crumbs (that could disrupt the spaceship's technology and performance). Space Food Sticks met all criteria, began accompanying astronauts on expeditions in the late '60s, and became commercially available in 1969. The nutrient-dense snack came in numerous flavors such as chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter, and can be thought of today as one of the world's first energy bars (in cylindrical form, of course).