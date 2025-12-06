The Pro Tips You Need Before Attempting To Move A Frosted Cake For Serving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the most confident at-home bakers are often intimidated by the final boss of a great cake –- frosting. From working out the perfect frosting-to-cake ratio to parsing the difference between icing, frosting, and glaze (we won't tell anyone if you give up on this bit and turn to the best store-bought frostings) to actually piping that buttercream, making an elaborate, decorated cake is as much a construction project as it is a baking project. And then there's the moment of truth when you have to move your lovingly built creation to the table for serving. If you haven't prepared, the whole thing can come tumbling down. We reached out to Victoria Fisk, co-founder and confectionery chef at Bouqedibles where she lives and breathes intricate frosting florals and baked goods worthy of a spot in the Louvre, to ask for her big-hitter tips for moving a frosted cake.

From the get-go, Fisk's advice is humbling. "I build the cake directly on a cake board," she says. "I remove the parchment paper from the bottom layer before assembling the cake to avoid handling it later since that adds unnecessary risk." While this is logical once you've heard it, I think it's an "oh, duh" moment for many of us who have struggled to scrape a heavy fruitcake from a cutting board onto a presentation plate or attempted to edge parchment paper out from under a multi-tier monster once it's stuck there with icing. Of course, building and decorating a cake on serveware doesn't always mean you won't have to move it, but it does offer a sturdy, reliable base.