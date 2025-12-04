Trying A New Recipe For Christmas? Here's The Best Approach To Minimize Failure

There's nothing worse than finding a new recipe you think will be a hit on Christmas until you start preparing it the night before (or worse, the day of) and Murphy's law rears its ugly head — what can go wrong, will go wrong. You misread 5 pounds of onions for 5 single onions, you roll out a perfect from-scratch pie crust only to realize you don't own a pie pan, you accidentally set the prime rib to broil instead of bake, and now your guests get beef jerky — yes, I have committed all of the above Christmas cooking crimes. But if there's one thing I've learned from my festive fails it's to always test a new recipe at least once before serving it to a crowd.

It may sound like overkill to spend extra time and money on testing a new recipe, especially during the holidays; but in the long run, practicing will save you so much stress come the day of. Whether or not a new recipe challenges your cooking or baking skills, it's still a good insurance policy to give it a practice run. You won't believe the number of times Ina Garten tests a recipe before it goes into one of he cookbooks and the same is true for restaurant chefs before they add new dishes to a menu. As a bonus, if the dish is a hit, you now have a tried-and-true recipe to add to your cooking arsenal for next year's holiday season, another festive gathering, or simply just because.