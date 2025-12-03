Work Smarter Not Harder And Buy These Hanukkah Treats From Fast Food Chains

Cheese is another Hanukkah staple, thanks to a woman named Judith, who used cheese to take down an invading general named Holofernes and save her community. Her story isn't from the same era as the Maccabees, but the theme of "small and mighty wins" makes it part of Hanukkah lore. To commemorate Judith's bravery, we eat cheese. Fried cheese is, of course, even more on-theme and easy to find at fast food joints.

Some people believe cheese curds are better than mozzarella sticks, and there's an increase in the former at fast food spots across the country. Culver's has cheese curds and mac and cheese. A&W and Dairy Queen have cheese curds, Arby's has mozzarella sticks and mac and cheese, Burger King has mozzarella fries and cheesy tots, Long John Silver's has cheese bites and cheesecake, Popeyes has a caramel apple cheesecake cup and mac and cheese, and Taco Bell has a cheese quesadilla.

There are so many opportunities for a Hanukkah feast via fast food restaurants — you just need to get a little creative and know what you want. In my opinion, part of Jewish joy is making your own traditions, so if you'd rather hit up the drive-thru window than wear out your arms shredding produce or making your kitchen smell like oil, do that. What's important isn't whether you make or buy certain foods — it's the spirit with which you celebrate the holiday. Chag Sameach! Happy Hanukkah!