Work Smarter Not Harder And Buy These Hanukkah Treats From Fast Food Chains
One of my favorite things about Hanukkah is the food: sufganiyot (a type of jelly donut) bursting with raspberry jam and covered in powdered sugar, piping hot potato latkes with apple sauce, and all the fried cheese. If you're unfamiliar with the Hanukkah story: The small-but-mighty Maccabees defeated the Syrian-Greek army to reclaim the temple. Oil that was only supposed to last for one night burned for eight, so we eat fried foods to celebrate the miracle. Frying food at home, however, is a commitment, not to mention a guaranteed mess. And while Hanukkah isn't the biggest Jewish holiday, its proximity to Christmas makes it feel like a big deal. Fast food chains in the United States typically don't offer official Hanukkah items, but with a little creativity, you can pick up a festive feast.
Sufganiyot are the sweetest part of Hanukkah, and thankfully, jelly donuts aren't difficult to find. Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme have them stocked year-round. Some Tim Hortons locations have jelly donuts, but not all. For a sugary, fried stand-in, grab the Cinnamon Twists at Taco Bell. And yes, in 2016, Burger King in Israel created the "SufganiKing," a meaty, sugary, deep-fried monstrosity that featured a burger inside of a donut bun, topped with jelly. That, fortunately or unfortunately, did not make it to the United States.
Hash browns, meet the kids' menu
The most popular Hanukkah food is the potato latke – shredded potatoes, pressed between cheesecloth within an inch of its life, and mixed with shredded onion, egg, maybe flour or matzo meal (or dried potato flakes, my secret), and lots of salt and pepper – fried to golden perfection. They're traditionally served with either apple sauce or sour cream, with cinnamon sugar as another option. Fast food restaurants have a shortcut — the crispy hash brown.
Guess what fast food giants Arby's, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A have in common besides their potato offerings? Their kids' menus all contain apple sauce. So order potato cakes at Arby's, cheesy tots from Burger King, or hash browns at Chick-fil-A and dunk away. Carl's Jr. has hash rounds, and although the burger chain doesn't offer apple sauce, it does have a churro-flavored ice cream shake that gives cinnamon sugar vibes. Dunkin' and Quiznos also serve hash browns, though the latter calls them "classic tots." If savory is more your thing, swing by Taco Bell for its cheesy potatoes, a medley of potatoes, cheese sauce, and sour cream. You could also just order fries from literally any fast food place for your fried potato fix — just bring the two latke toppings you can't forget during Hanukkah.
Say cheese!
Cheese is another Hanukkah staple, thanks to a woman named Judith, who used cheese to take down an invading general named Holofernes and save her community. Her story isn't from the same era as the Maccabees, but the theme of "small and mighty wins" makes it part of Hanukkah lore. To commemorate Judith's bravery, we eat cheese. Fried cheese is, of course, even more on-theme and easy to find at fast food joints.
Some people believe cheese curds are better than mozzarella sticks, and there's an increase in the former at fast food spots across the country. Culver's has cheese curds and mac and cheese. A&W and Dairy Queen have cheese curds, Arby's has mozzarella sticks and mac and cheese, Burger King has mozzarella fries and cheesy tots, Long John Silver's has cheese bites and cheesecake, Popeyes has a caramel apple cheesecake cup and mac and cheese, and Taco Bell has a cheese quesadilla.
There are so many opportunities for a Hanukkah feast via fast food restaurants — you just need to get a little creative and know what you want. In my opinion, part of Jewish joy is making your own traditions, so if you'd rather hit up the drive-thru window than wear out your arms shredding produce or making your kitchen smell like oil, do that. What's important isn't whether you make or buy certain foods — it's the spirit with which you celebrate the holiday. Chag Sameach! Happy Hanukkah!