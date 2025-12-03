Give Your Store-Bought Charcuterie Board A Christmas Twist With This Cookie Cutter Trick

Cookie cutters may live forgotten in the back corner of a kitchen drawer for 11 months out of the year, but come December, they tend to get a real workout. Since you've gone to the effort of digging them out and dusting them off, don't put them away once you finish your last batch of cookies. Instead, put them to work turning your store-bought charcuterie board into a festive centerpiece by cutting the ingredients into holiday shapes.

Charcuterie meats like salami, pepperoni, and other cured sausages are best sliced with metal, rather than plastic, cookie cutters since the latter's blunt edges may not be up to making clean cuts. If your store-bought charcuterie board includes cheese, most pre-sliced varieties are soft enough to cut into stars, Santas, and gingerbread figures using plastic cookie cutters. Harder cheeses like cheddar and parmesan may benefit from the sturdier metal shapes.

While you can't really cut a cracker without it crumbling, you could carry out the holiday theme by replacing them with soft, crustless breads sliced into festive shapes. Should you wish to add fruits and vegetables to your store-bought board, try using those cookie cutters on slices of apple, bell pepper, or cucumber.