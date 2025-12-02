Give Your Christmas Gingerbread Cookies Some Extra Oomph With This Morning Staple

Gingerbread has been an icon of holiday baking for centuries and we expect it in every form as soon as the fall season winds down. Every year gingerbread men (are they secretly cannibal propaganda?) decorate storefronts and cookie platters while gingerbread lattes take the coffee world by storm. As Mariah Carey says, "It's time!" Tim again for Christmas baking, but we have a secret. There's something you may already be using in your house that will turn your gingerbread cookies up a notch. Pull out your trusted gingerbread cookie recipe and add espresso powder to the list of ingredients.

Espresso and gingerbread are as natural a pair as cinnamon rolls and chili in the Midwest or catfish and sweet tea in the South. Flavors that would normally seem antagonistic to each other collaborate instead of compete, creating a balance that highlights a new level of delicious. It's a pairing that's trending in the baking world right now and home chefs are climbing aboard with the concept, whipping up variants on gingerbread espresso cookies under one name: gingerbread latte cookies.