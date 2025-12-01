The Key Ingredient You Won't Find In Store-Bought Kimchi

Kimchi may have its fans and detractors, but there's nothing quite like its earthy, tart spiciness. While it's gaining momentum in the United States, it's so in demand in other parts of the world that South Korea's kimchi shortage in 2020 sent cabbage prices soaring. Luckily, you can buy kimchi in stores stateside, but there's an important ingredient that packaged brands are probably missing. This ingredient is known in Korean as "son-mat," and no, you can't buy some to keep in your pantry. That's because son-mat comes straight from the heart.

Perhaps the direct translation of the word will clear up any confusion. Son-mat means "hand taste," and it references the flavor of food that's been made with skill and care. This is especially applicable to food made by one's family, which evokes tastes and memories attached to home. As children grow up, they observe the unique way their parents cook, thereby learning their family's son-mat to put into their own cooking.

While this might sound like sentimentality or superstition, that may not be the case. We naturally have microflora and yeast on our hands, so food made by our mothers may have a unique taste per individual. In the case of kimchi, which is a fermented dish, son-mat could play an actual role in the chemical reactions that lend its unique tang and bite. Store-bought kimchi isn't generally handmade, and may not even be fully fermented, so there's no way it could take on the microflora Korean mothers possess. Of course, you should never store kimchi at room temperature, whether it's store-bought or made with love, by hand. Son-mat does many things, but it won't keep kimchi from going bad.