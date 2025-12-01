How To Render All The Unappealing Fat From Canned Corned Beef

Corned beef is a great wintertime dinner, especially if you're hosting. It's warm and filling, and it pairs well with all kinds of home-cooked comfort foods like mashed potatoes, old-school Southern-style biscuits, and apple pie. The downside is that it's made from beef brisket, a cut of meat that's notoriously fatty (the "corned" in corned beef references the seasonings) — and all that fat sticks around when it's time to eat.

We wanted a few tips on how to bid that unappealing fat goodbye forever, so we reached out to Corey Small, executive chef at Oasis Bar & Bistro, for some suggestions. He said there are multiple ways to render the fat from canned corned beef, and they all hinge on one concept: "The goal is (to use) gentle heat that melts the fat without browning or breaking down the meat too quickly," Small said.

A very popular way of removing fat from corned beef is to heat the unopened can in simmering water for about 10 minutes, until everything inside is warm enough to melt the fat. Then, open the warm can and drain off the liquid fat. However, because the fat in canned corned beef is emulsified throughout the meat, it won't separate as easily as fresh rendered fat, Small said. "It won't remove everything, but it does make the meat easier to sauté later without swimming in grease."