The Right Way To Store Aldi Mini Cucumbers So They Don't End Up Rotten And Soggy
Some people complain about the produce at Aldi spoiling too quickly, but I've never found it particularly problematic. Aldi's low prices also mean that I'm more likely to splash out on an item like mini cucumbers. Although these do tend to spoil fairly rapidly, it has nothing to do with Aldi. Instead, it's because smaller, thinner-skinned cucumbers simply don't last as long as their full-sized counterparts. There are a few tricks you can use to extend their lifespan, though. For starters, many Redditors swear by leaving them unrefrigerated. As one person said, "They last so much longer. Seems crazy, but it works!"
Someone else pointed out, however, that the no-refrigeration thing only works if the mini cukes are room temperature when you buy them. If they've been kept cold in the store, you will need to refrigerate them, but even then, there are ways you can help them stay fresher. One person claims that wrapping them in foil makes them last longer, while others swear by keeping them in plastic tubs such as the Rubbermaid FreshWorks Saver. Another way to keep them from turning to slime ahead of their time is to soak them for a few minutes in a weak vinegar-water solution (about one teaspoon of vinegar per cup of water), then dry them off and store them in a covered glass baking dish lined with a paper towel to absorb any moisture. This method helps them keep for two weeks.
The best way to keep cucumbers fresh is to eat them right away
No matter how you store your fresh cucumbers, they're probably not going to last too long, so the best advice for preventing your bag of Aldi mini cukes from turning to mush is to use them up as quickly as you can. Since they're so small, you can dip them in dressing and eat them as is, or take a few handfuls and throw together a cucumber salad a la TikTok. Smaller, thinner-skinned cukes mean you'll have bite-sized pieces and no need to peel.
You can also spread cream cheese on small crackers and top each one with a cuke slice to make a canape version of a Midwestern cucumber sandwich. You could also skip the crackers, spread the cream cheese on the cucumbers, and top them with a sprinkling of paprika. Yet another appetizer idea involves threading the slices on wooden skewers, alternating with chunks of cheese, deli meat, and cherry tomatoes.
You don't need to eat all your Aldi minis right away, though. One time-honored way of preserving cucumbers and other quick-to-spoil produce is to pickle them, and these itty-bitty cukes are particularly well-suited for making refrigerator quick pickles. While our recipe calls for baby carrots, it will work just as well with baby cucumbers, and you can even add fresh herbs.