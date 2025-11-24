We Asked 6 Private Chefs What They Make For Their Celebrity Clients

While you'd naturally expect food-world celebs like Ina Garten and Martha Stewart to do at least some of their own cooking, sports stars, musicians, and actors sometimes find their way into the kitchen, as well. This isn't something they're just doing for the 'Gram, since way back in the pre-social media era, Frank Sinatra shared a classic spaghetti and meatballs recipe, Vincent Price made a scary-good steak Diane, and Boris Karloff's homemade guacamole was as green as the Grinch he so famously voiced. Even so, the rich and famous often turn to private chefs to do their cooking. So, what do they like to eat? Instead of scrolling through their shared photos, The Takeout went straight to the chefs who are doing the cooking.

Chef Chuck Hayworth is a 25-year cancer survivor who specializes in meals for clients with allergies, chronic conditions, and those focused on personal wellness. Francis Pascal is both a chef and an entrepreneur, as he owns a Chicago-based luxury private dining service called Vendador. Chef Pablo is a private chef in the Spanish luxury resort town of Marbella, while Chef Steve of Mile High Cooks serves clients in Colorado (he's been known to travel, as well). Jamie Crisp works as a chef for luxury vacation rental company Drip Castle Estates, while Montclair Chef CEO Chris Demaillet rounds out our list. His company caters to people so rich they have their own acronym: UHNW, which stands for ultra-high net worth. They still put their pants on one leg at a time, though; and they, too, appreciate good food as much as the rest of us.