11 Restaurant Chains Open On Thanksgiving 2025
Food Network, the Hallmark Channel, and every television commercial ever would like us to believe that everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way — with a huge, home-cooked meal (preferably of the glamorous and photogenic variety) enjoyed in the company of family and friends. Real life doesn't always work out that way, though. Many of us celebrate Thanksgiving alone, while others don't have the time or energy to cook. Some people hate traditional Thanksgiving foods, too. (In my ever-so-opinionated opinion, the biggest mistake you're making with green bean casserole is acknowledging that it exists.) So if you'd rather just eat out, where can you go?
A lot of restaurants close on Thanksgiving Day, while others are happy to stay open and upsell you a pricey buffet. The latter ones may not only cost you a wing and a leg but could also require making reservations well in advance. As time is running out ahead of the holiday, we've compiled the following list of more casual dining options that should be open on the fourth Thursday of November. Some of these establishments are acknowledging the holiday with special menu options, while others are not, but at least they'll all get you fed.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans unequivocally states that it will be open on Thanksgiving Day, and it even offers a special holiday menu. If you're dining solo, the Premium Celebration Platter comes complete with sliced roast turkey and ham, stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, corn, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie. The same menu is also available in a family version that's meant to serve six people. You can order from the regular menu as well if you're not feeling the turkey thing. If you're really into all the traditional stuff, though, a take-home Farmhouse Feast will make sure you'll have plenty of leftovers.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel will also be open on Thanksgiving Day and, from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., will be serving special Thanksgiving dishes. Depending on the location, options could include a turkey and dressing meal (which also features sweet potato casserole, green beans, gravy, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, and a slice of pumpkin pie), chicken and dumplings, or a country veggie plate that includes your choice of four sides.
You also have the option of ordering the country fried turkey plate that's back on the regular menu for the holiday season — it includes an herbed pan gravy, two classic sides, cranberry relish, and corn muffins or biscuits. Just like Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel also has take-home Thanksgiving meals. If you order one to go, you won't have to miss out on this superb Thanksgiving leftover sandwich.
Denny's
Denny's is typically open on Thanksgiving, but if you want to be sure, you can always check your location's social media page or give it a call. There's no holiday-specific menu, but current breakfast options include fun seasonal items like cinnamon-apple crisp pancakes and maple-stuffed donut holes. The dinner menu features turkey breast and gravy with stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner bread, and your choice of sides. Both pecan and pumpkin pies are available for dessert as well.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral is typically open on Thanksgiving Day, and this year does not look to be an exception to the rule. The restaurant offers some holiday specials, too, with carving stations featuring turkey, ham, and pork roast along with peel-and-eat shrimp. Traditional sides are also available on the buffet, including cranberry sauce, stuffing, and sweet potato and squash casseroles. Both of the p-pies (pecan and pumpkin) can be found on the dessert counter.
IHOP
Many IHOPs stay open 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving, but 99% of the restaurants are run by independent franchisees, so it's best to confirm with your specific location. IHOP isn't offering any special foods for the occasion, but there are a few Thanksgiving-adjacent items on the regular menu. Pumpkin spice pancakes and cinnamon dippers both speak to the seasonal mood, while a Cali Roasted Turkey Melt with bacon, avocados, and tomatoes makes for a fresh take on a time-honored holiday tradition.
Maggiano's Little Italy
When I was a kid, we'd go over the Hudson River and through the concrete jungle to Grandma's house in Queens for a Thanksgiving dinner that always started with antipasto, followed by my Aunt Rosie's lasagna. (I was usually ready to tap out before the turkey ever made an appearance.)
Maggiano's Little Italy, which is open on Thanksgiving, is offering an Italian American family-style dining experience of its own. After a salad course, you can choose two entrees: roasted turkey with gravy and sausage stuffing, ham with whipped sweet potatoes, or salmon and sauteed spinach. You'll also get two additional sides and a couple of pastas. No lasagna, but the options do include baked ziti, fettuccine Alfredo, rigatoni in either marsala or vodka sauce, ravioli, and spaghetti and meatballs.
Romano's Macaroni Grill
Romano's Macaroni Grill is also serving Thanksgiving dinner in its restaurants, although its menu is somewhat more traditional. You get soup or salad for starters (fun fact: in Italy, and also in my family, salad comes after the main course), followed by turkey, sausage and apple stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, and a choice of broccolini or Brussels sprouts. The dessert course does show a little Italian influence, however, since instead of pumpkin pie, you can choose pumpkin tiramisu or cannoli instead. (Regular cannoli is also available for pumpkin haters.)
Starbucks
Most Starbucks stores are usually open on Thanksgiving, but they may shorten the hours so employees can spend at least part of the holiday at home. Late November is a transitional time of year for the coffee chain — PSLs remain on the menu (Pumpkin Spice Latte season has been here since August), but they've been joined by holiday drinks, including Sugar Cookie and Gingerbread Lattes, and, my favorite, the Peppermint Mocha. Over in the bakery, this seasonal split is reflected in the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin and Pepita Loaf, contrasted with the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.
Waffle House
Does the weather forecast for your area call for a category five hurricane or winter storm on Thanksgiving Day? If not, your local Waffle House will be open, as it will be on every other holiday that doesn't coincide with a major natural disaster or global pandemic. True, the menu is not particularly Thanksgiving-y, but good old eggs, bacon, and cheesy hash browns hit the spot any day of the year. If you want to acknowledge the holiday to some extent, though, the tastiest way to do so is by ordering a slice of Waffle House's Southern Pecan Pie.
Wendy's
If you are not much into tradition but just want something quick and fairly cheap, many Wendy's locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Just like IHOP, Wendy's restaurants are around 95% franchise-owned, though, so you will need to check the ones in your area to confirm the hours. Wendy's menu isn't especially influenced by seasons or holidays, but there's no rule against celebrating Thanksgiving with a Baconator or a comforting cup of chili.
Whataburger
Whataburgers typically close on only one holiday, and it's not Thanksgiving or even National Texas Day (which is a thing, and it happens on February 1). Instead, Christmas is the only day you can't satisfy your craving for a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or a Sweet and Spicy Bacon Burger. Just like Wendy's, Whataburger doesn't really have any menu items you'd call seasonal or holiday-inspired, but it does offer a salad with chicken, apples, and cranberries if you want to fit in at least one of the basic Thanksgiving food groups.