11 Restaurant Chains Open On Thanksgiving 2025

Food Network, the Hallmark Channel, and every television commercial ever would like us to believe that everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way — with a huge, home-cooked meal (preferably of the glamorous and photogenic variety) enjoyed in the company of family and friends. Real life doesn't always work out that way, though. Many of us celebrate Thanksgiving alone, while others don't have the time or energy to cook. Some people hate traditional Thanksgiving foods, too. (In my ever-so-opinionated opinion, the biggest mistake you're making with green bean casserole is acknowledging that it exists.) So if you'd rather just eat out, where can you go?

A lot of restaurants close on Thanksgiving Day, while others are happy to stay open and upsell you a pricey buffet. The latter ones may not only cost you a wing and a leg but could also require making reservations well in advance. As time is running out ahead of the holiday, we've compiled the following list of more casual dining options that should be open on the fourth Thursday of November. Some of these establishments are acknowledging the holiday with special menu options, while others are not, but at least they'll all get you fed.