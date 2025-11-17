The Hard-To-Clean Cooking Tool That Wax Paper Shines Effortlessly

As a left-handed person, I've always had a love-hate relationship with can openers. The knob is on the wrong side unless you buy a left-handed version (yes, they exist). Electric is my personal preference, but all can openers share the same fatal flaw: their design leads them to be harbingers of bacteria. The cutter that pierced your can of salmon last week is the same cutter that's getting tomato paste on it today. While you should clean your can opener thoroughly after every use, there's one trick that will remove all the gunk and make it shine: wax paper.

To remove grime on your can opener, use the can opener to "open" wax paper. Rip off a sheet of wax paper about four inches long and fold it in half several times. Clamp the can opener down on it like you would if it were a can. Turn the knob (or press down to activate the cutting wheel, if it's electric) and work the can opener around the piece of wax paper. Repeat on clean sections of the wax paper until the working gears don't yield any gunk.

"Running the thick paper through the gears helps gently dislodge any deep, hidden grime — and the wax lubricates your tool for smoother operation at the same time," writes The Kitchn on the 1-minute trick you should do the next time you pull out your can opener. Plus, cleaning a can opener with wax paper you own but hardly use is as economical as it is effective.