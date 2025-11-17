The Hard-To-Clean Cooking Tool That Wax Paper Shines Effortlessly
As a left-handed person, I've always had a love-hate relationship with can openers. The knob is on the wrong side unless you buy a left-handed version (yes, they exist). Electric is my personal preference, but all can openers share the same fatal flaw: their design leads them to be harbingers of bacteria. The cutter that pierced your can of salmon last week is the same cutter that's getting tomato paste on it today. While you should clean your can opener thoroughly after every use, there's one trick that will remove all the gunk and make it shine: wax paper.
To remove grime on your can opener, use the can opener to "open" wax paper. Rip off a sheet of wax paper about four inches long and fold it in half several times. Clamp the can opener down on it like you would if it were a can. Turn the knob (or press down to activate the cutting wheel, if it's electric) and work the can opener around the piece of wax paper. Repeat on clean sections of the wax paper until the working gears don't yield any gunk.
"Running the thick paper through the gears helps gently dislodge any deep, hidden grime — and the wax lubricates your tool for smoother operation at the same time," writes The Kitchn on the 1-minute trick you should do the next time you pull out your can opener. Plus, cleaning a can opener with wax paper you own but hardly use is as economical as it is effective.
More can opener cleaning tips
Another risk factor with can openers is rust. If you rinse your can opener after using it (and you should), make sure you dry it with a towel instead of leaving it to air-dry. What you can do about a rusty can opener is soak it in white vinegar for a few minutes, scrub off as much grime as you can with an old toothbrush, then follow it up with the aforementioned wax paper trick. Just don't throw it in the dishwasher, as the moist environment will cause more rust.
If you think there's a more sanitary and lower-maintenance alternative to a can opener, there isn't. To open a can without a can opener, you need a chisel (or anything sharp) and a hammer (or something weighted you can get a good grip on). Turns out, the can opener was invented half a century after canned food came into being. It was created out of necessity; it is as evolved as it can be. With a little cleaning, care, and a wax paper trick, your can opener will stay clean, rust-free, and ready for years of use.