Going Vegetarian Can Actually Save You Big Money At The Grocery Store

A well thought out vegetarian diet doesn't rely on fake meat, but instead finds ways to use tofu, seitan, grains, and beans to stay healthy and full. I was vegetarian for a few years and people always ask about protein. The good news is we don't actually need to be as protein obsessed as we are. It's really easy to get all the macro nutrients (fat, protein, carbohydrates) you need on a vegetarian diet.

Think of it like this: Tofu is, on average, $2 to $3 per pound. Each serving of tofu, which is ⅕ of a standard block you can buy at the store has about 8 grams of protein, depending on the firmness of the tofu. Beef, on the other hand, is now roughly $6 per pound. Each serving of beef (which is also about ⅕ of a pound) has 22 grams of protein. If you eat 2½ servings of tofu, you've caught up to the amount of protein you'd get from beef. Plus tofu has fiber, potassium, calcium, and iron. Even if you double your tofu servings to accommodate for this, you're still saving quite a bit of money. In today's grocery prices, every little bit counts.