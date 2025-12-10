Why You Shouldn't Throw Out Your Shrimp Shells After The Meal Is Finished

Shrimp are delicious whether they're boiled, baked, or fried. It can be a point of pride to shell and prep them yourself, although you tend to end up with a lot of fishy-smelling waste. But wait before you throw away all those heads and tails! You can cut down on shell waste simply by throwing them into a pot of water. Just as you should keep crab shells after eating, you should keep shrimp shells to make seafood stock.

A few of you might be wondering what exactly a stock is. It's similar to broth, but rather than relying on meat to create savory flavor, stock uses a mixture of bones, organs, and various spices. This liquid ingredient is nutrient-rich and versatile in making everything from soup bases to gravy. For seafood stock, clam shells, fish bones, cracked crab shells, and shrimp shells are a great way to get rich, umami results.

To attain your shells, you should generally save ones that are uncooked, but cooked ones are okay. Just make sure you don't keep shrimp shells that have been sucked on or are covered in sauce. Once you've cooked up some stock with your shrimp shells, you can make use of it for some amazing seafood chowders and pasta sauces, or freeze it for future cooking projects. While some people eat shrimp tails, the stock method is a far more appetizing way of using them. What's more is that making stock is incredibly simple and doesn't take long.