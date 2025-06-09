When To Leave The Heads On Your Shrimp While Grilling

If you buy shrimp at the grocery store, you may have a wide variety of options available, including cooked, raw, peeled, and shell-on. Shell-on shrimp may be a hassle to deal with, but they're usually a better buy. In some cases, though, they might come complete with their heads on. Should you cook the shrimp with the heads intact? Well, that's a matter of personal preference, but Stephen Mandracchia, who works as the Director of Culinary Operations at the New York City campus of the Institute of Culinary Education, approves of the practice.

Mandracchia told The Takeout, "I prefer grilling shrimp head-on as both the fat within the head and shell contribute to greater flavor." He went on to say, "The shrimp head is generally not considered edible (there are some pointy parts!), but there is lots of flavor inside if you're willing to work for it." He's not the only one who feels that way, since eating shrimp heads is becoming more popular these days. The reasons for this range from an interest in nose-to-tail eating to the fact that contemporary eaters are more adventurous in general. Not to mention, shrimp heads, as opposed to the bodies, may have a more complex and even bitter flavor, but it's one many people find enjoyable. If you want to try shrimp heads for yourself, you'll need to grill your shrimp intact. If, on the other hand, you can't stand the thought of those beady black eyes staring at you reproachfully as they cook, you might want to chop the heads off.