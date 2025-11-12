Cotton Swabs Are The Skinny Heroes That Prevent Smushed Icing On Leftover Cake

I love making cakes and cupcakes from scratch. It's really fun. What I do dread (besides the cleanup) is transporting and storing them. I don't want the treats I painstakingly decorated to slide, and I don't want the frosting to get messed up. When you're bringing cookies somewhere, it's easy to just throw plastic wrap around them on a plate. But with cake? You need something to prop up the plastic so it doesn't smear the frosting. Enter cotton swabs. Yes, you can use chopsticks or skewers, but those poke holes in the plastic, making it a fallible system.

Q-tips will make sure your decorated cakes don't get smushed and your wrapping stays in tact. To use them, cut off one bulbous end and insert the now-flat side into the cake, making sure the rounded tip sticks up at least half an inch above the cake. Place the cotton swabs where the candles or other cake toppers were or are going to be. This way, you won't poke excessive holes in the cake. Next, gently lay the plastic wrap over the cake and secure it under the plate. It should drape over the Q-tips and not stick to the frosting. You'll never have to fight messy plastic wrap again. (If you feel weird about using a hygiene tool in the kitchen, remember that unflavored dental floss is excellent for cutting cinnamon rolls.)