The Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls You'll Want To Make Every Morning

In 2003, my best friend made apple pie cinnamon rolls, and I haven't stopped thinking about them since. They're a delicious, wonderful fall treat that combines two classic autumn desserts. You get the doughy warmth of the cinnamon bun, but with an explosion of rich apple flavor in every bite.

While Dana made hers from scratch, you don't have to. Start with premade cinnamon rolls in a can or freezer package. (Here's a quick tip: Our great grocery store cinnamon bun taste test revealed that store-branded cinnamon roll dough was better than other pre-made varieties.) Put the unbaked cinnamon rolls in muffin tins, make an "X" in the middle of each, and add a spoonful of apple pie filling. Then bake according to the package's instructions. The apple pie filling adds moisture, flavor, and depth, turning mediocre cinnamon buns into something special.