Red Robin Servers Are Incensed About This New Guideline — Are They Justified?
It doesn't take much these days to rile up service workers online. When Starbucks recently announced a change to its dress code, some baristas blew a gasket, questioning the audacity of their corporate overlords to suggest that they should be made to wear a specific garb. The latest uproar regarding a change in company policy comes from Red Robin, where servers are now required to recite a specific script to customers.
A Red Robin employee posted an image of the script to the subreddit r/Serverlife, which notably states toward the top, "Every Table, Every Guest, Every Time." It essentially amounts to an upselling strategy, compelling servers to present ordering suggestions to guests: "Can I start you off with an ice-cold beer?" and "Would you like to add bacon?" –- things of that nature. The bottom portion of the script lays out the consequences of failing to adhere to it "Every Time," including a server having their tables transferred to another employee, being sent home, and talking to their manager before they are allowed to work again.
The primary problem employees have with the new requirement is that it comes off as less than personable. "It's all so phony," "Right like so robotic!" and "a restaurant staffed entirely with Stepford Wives" were some of the comments that filled the thread. Even potential Red Robin customers thought reading from a script is akin to a burger restaurant red flag, saying things such as "I would not return to a restaurant that did this" and "I would really prefer that my server be a normal person." However, some comments sprinkled throughout the thread pointed out that the uproar from others was a little over the top.
Is Red Robin's new script strategy really that bad?
My guess is that most customers wouldn't prefer to hear a scripted spiel after being seated. Yet, one person astutely pointed out in the subreddit r/Serverlife that many likely won't care one way or the other: "I'm going to patiently listen to whatever they have to say, and only order what I really want, no matter what they suggest." Occasionally, I can be persuaded to try a new menu item with a little encouragement. But it's rare. I'm usually just hoping the burger I wanted in the first place comes out without any red flags. If have to hear a pitch beforehand, no big deal.
Many comments in the subreddit were bashing corporate for implementing such an impersonal approach to customer service. One in particular stated, "Having worked at Chilis — they don't care, they just see that overall offering upgrades etc means $$$." Whether having servers read scripted dialogue is a winning strategy for a struggling chain like Red Robin, I wouldn't know. However, businesses exist to make a profit, and upselling furthers that goal. Red Robin is just now requiring servers to do it with every guest, albeit perhaps not in the most personable manner.
As someone who has waited on customers in restaurants, I can unequivocally say that I wouldn't be thrilled about reading a script to every guest. Still, not all jobs are sunshine and roses. Corporations can ask employees to do any number of unpleasant things, but no one is forced to do anything. Some of the folks acting like Red Robin just took away Christmas by requiring them to upsell via scripted lines might be better off looking for greener pastures in terms of employment rather than tilting at windmills on the internet.