Red Robin Servers Are Incensed About This New Guideline — Are They Justified?

It doesn't take much these days to rile up service workers online. When Starbucks recently announced a change to its dress code, some baristas blew a gasket, questioning the audacity of their corporate overlords to suggest that they should be made to wear a specific garb. The latest uproar regarding a change in company policy comes from Red Robin, where servers are now required to recite a specific script to customers.

A Red Robin employee posted an image of the script to the subreddit r/Serverlife, which notably states toward the top, "Every Table, Every Guest, Every Time." It essentially amounts to an upselling strategy, compelling servers to present ordering suggestions to guests: "Can I start you off with an ice-cold beer?" and "Would you like to add bacon?" –- things of that nature. The bottom portion of the script lays out the consequences of failing to adhere to it "Every Time," including a server having their tables transferred to another employee, being sent home, and talking to their manager before they are allowed to work again.

The primary problem employees have with the new requirement is that it comes off as less than personable. "It's all so phony," "Right like so robotic!" and "a restaurant staffed entirely with Stepford Wives" were some of the comments that filled the thread. Even potential Red Robin customers thought reading from a script is akin to a burger restaurant red flag, saying things such as "I would not return to a restaurant that did this" and "I would really prefer that my server be a normal person." However, some comments sprinkled throughout the thread pointed out that the uproar from others was a little over the top.