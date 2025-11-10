Your Dishes Aren't Really Clean If You Never Do This

People really hate doing dishes, and there's no shortage of silly news articles about it, like how allegedly 20% of Americans would rather give up sex for about a year than do dishes again. There's also no shortage of articles telling you how bad you are at everything, particularly dishes, though at least people aren't doing dishes like the British. Ironically enough, there really is one thing you should do often, and it's clean your dish drying rack. Yes, if you're a sad sack like me and didn't rent an apartment with a dishwasher, it means you're doing all your dishes by hand, which is also a catastrophic waste of water. This also means you probably have a little drying rack parked next to the sink.

It's easy to assume that because you're putting clean dishes in the dish rack, magically, it's always clean too. Wrong! That's not how germs or bacteria work. Drying racks typically have a lot of standing water in them, and not all have handy little drainage spouts. Standing water is typically the fastest way to grow mildew, mold, and bacteria— yes, even if it's water from your clean dishes. Putting clean dishes into a dirty drying rack basically undoes all the hard work you've just done. Also, while you're at it, don't forget to replace your sponge about once a week.