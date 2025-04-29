The British Way Of Washing Dishes Might Gross Out Americans

It never ceases to amaze me how we humans find a way to argue over the most trivial matters. A TikTok clip recently sparked a divide over something pretty basic: how people wash their dishes. In the video, a British creator casually showed themselves scrubbing dishes in soapy water, then setting them aside to dry without rinsing. That part had Americans fully losing it. Comments rolled in about soap residue, germs, and how "unsanitary" the whole process seemed. But for a lot of Brits, this isn't weird at all.

Even though it might sound strange to an American ear, washing dishes this way actually has precedence. There were plenty of households, especially some of the older ones, where hot water wasn't readily available from the faucet — you had to heat it up yourself. Using a sink full of sudsy bubbles was more practical, as rinsing dishes under running water felt wasteful. Even when they got hot water on tap, the habit was set.

It's not about being careless; it's just a different approach. The Reddit community, British problems, wasn't having it. They defended the method, arguing it saved water while still getting the job done. This conversation might sound silly, but it's a good reminder that kitchen habits vary. What feels wrong in one culture might be completely normal in another.

My main concern would be that my food tastes like soap because of the residue, but that's just me. I guess it's one of those things I'd have to experience myself to believe that it just drips away in its entirety like water would.