Why Your Mustard Is Spoiling Faster Than It Should In Your Fridge

Maybe you use it to amp up your sandwiches, like those made from the healthiest deli meats. Perhaps you squirt it onto your hot dogs, possibly in addition to ketchup. You might even use it to make a shareable dip inspired by deviled egg filling. Whatever the case, you can probably find some reason to keep a bottle of mustard in your fridge. But what's this? When you open up the bottle to check if it's still good, you take a whiff and it smells off. How could this happen? Well, it's possible you weren't cleaning the gunk off the rim of that bottle or jar.

You see, when there's leftover mustard gunk that's built up on the opening, it makes it more difficult to seal the lid tightly. That can, in turn, lead to oxidization and moisture loss, causing it to spoil more quickly. Just by cleaning the gunk off each time you use a jar of mustard, you can remedy this problem.