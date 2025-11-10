What To Look For When Buying Shrimp, According To Ina Garten

Shrimp sizing sounds straightforward until you hit the seafood case and realize that "jumbo," "extra large," and "colossal" mean absolutely nothing. Ina Garten has a fix: Ignore the adjectives and go straight to the numbers. In Cook Like a Pro, she explains that the only label that actually matters is the count per pound, or the number of shrimp you get in a pound, like 16/20 or 41/50. "Labels such as 'large' and 'extra large' can be arbitrary," she writes.

That detail saves time and money. Whether you're making Ina's roasted shrimp cocktail or throwing shrimp into pasta, knowing the count ensures consistent portions and proper cook times. It also helps you pick the right size for the job: smaller shrimp for stir fries, mid-size for tacos, and larger ones for poaching or grilling. When you're working with frozen shrimp — especially if you're skipping the thaw — sizing matters even more, since properly cooking shrimp straight from frozen leaves much less room for error.