The Unique Kitchen Appliance Designed By Albert Einstein That No One Ever Used

Whether you know him as the genius who developed the theory of general relativity, the frizzy-haired physicist who stuck his tongue out in a picture your high school science teacher probably had on a poster, or as the guy who popped up every now and then in "Oppenheimer," you've doubtlessly heard of Albert Einstein. (Not to be confused with the Einstein Bros., bagel merchants who developed the proudly inauthentic Texas brisket egg sandwich.) Heck, his name has become such an obvious byword for genius that these days you'll usually only hear it used ironically. ("Way to go, Einstein!") But did you know that he helped invent a new kind of refrigerator? If you didn't, that's understandable — for various reasons, it never caught on.

In 1926, Einstein was spurred to action after he read a newspaper article about a family in Berlin who died in their sleep because of a gas leak that originated from their refrigerator. Horrified by these needless deaths, he teamed up with a friend of his, a scientist and inventor named Leo Szilard, to develop a refrigerator that didn't require any moving parts; with no moving parts, there would be no way for the toxic gases that kept early refrigerators cool to leak, and therefore no deaths. Instead, the Einstein-Szilard refrigerator would use an electromagnetic pump that alternated currents and moved liquid metal in a way that acted as a sort of piston. It was an interesting, innovative idea — so why don't we see it in use today? Why didn't the fridge with the moving parts vanish into refrigerator history and go the way of the ice box?