Why Frozen Blueberries Have A More Vibrant Color Than Fresh

Frozen blueberries are an easy ingredient to keep on hand for smoothies, dessert, or breakfast. One interesting aspect about the frozen version of the fruit is their extra rich color, because they can be pretty vibrant. The color in blueberries, as you know, comes from its skin, thanks to a group of antioxidant compounds called anthocyanins. When a blueberry is frozen, those ice crystals change the structure of the berry's tissue, making more anthocyanins readily available, and therefore displaying a deeper, richer, color.

So that means if you're using frozen blueberries for things like muffins or pancakes, you'll likely get a more dramatic pop in color when you expose the interior of the breading, which is kind of a cool thing to know, especially considering part of the appeal of eating anything is the way something looks. Plus, as a bonus, anthocyanins are thought to do some great things for your health, including reducing the risk of heart disease, lowering your blood pressure, and slowing the growth of cancer cells. Having them more readily available for your body to absorb is a good thing, and yet another good reason to continue eating your fruits and veggies, everyone.