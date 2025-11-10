The Absolute Best Jerk Chicken I've Had In Miami Is A Local Favorite
No one can deny that Miami, Florida does Latin fusion better than anyone. But the city isn't just about Latin American food. The 305 also has some gloriously authentic Jamaican restaurants (as well as ones devoted to cuisine from other Caribbean nations) with flavorful dishes that will have you ready for Carnival. It's really no wonder, given that Miami-Dade County has one of the country's largest populations of first-, second-, and third-generation Jamaican immigrants. For decades, they've made the city's gastronomy much more interesting — and spicier.
That said, as a Caribbean food lover based in Miami, I have to admit that finding good Jamaican food here requires some inside knowledge. The cuisine simply doesn't get too much attention, mainly because most restaurants are small operations located far from touristy areas. Like many of Miami's best eats, they're typically hidden in beige-colored, cookie-cutter strip malls, and aren't concerned with attracting influencers or international awards.
However, once you know where to go, your search is rewarded with delicious beef patties, ackee and salt fish (Jamaica's national dish), oxtail, curry goat, and, of course, jerk chicken. When I'm in the mood for the latter, I head straight to Jamrock Cuisine in southwest Kendall.
This tiny, family-owned joint is, indeed, located in a strip mall and has only three available tables. Yet since 2009, it's been a community favorite, mainly for its homemade food that warms up your heart, but also for the smiles with which Maurice, Marcia, and Shereena Chang greet every customer. Here, you come in as a stranger, and leave as family.
Why Jamrock is the best jerk chicken spot in Miami
Though it's not Jamaica's national dish, jerk chicken is an important part of the island's cultural identity. Any Jamaican restaurant worthy of the name needs to get the dish right, and Jamrock does it almost perfectly. The meat is smoked until tender, rubbed with spices and herbs, and accompanied with a secret sauce that will absolutely kick your butt. Don't make the mistake of thinking the heat will compound gradually; you'll feel it with the first bite, as tears spring from your eyes and you thank the owners for not pulling punches while also scrambling to stuff rice with peas into your mouth to bring down the spice. This jerk chicken is made with Jamaicans in mind, which is why I consider it the best in town.
If you're not ready for Jamaican-level spice, there are plenty of other less intense dishes. I never pass up the chance to eat the curry goat, but the brown stew fish, the oxtail, and the callaloo and codfish are also excellent choices. Jamrock also stands out for being a Chinese-Jamaican restaurant, and serves foods from this Caribbean fusion cuisine. To try this lesser-known side of the island's gastronomy, order the sui mein noodle soup or the choy fan, made with roast chicken, egg roll, and char siu (barbecued pork).
Finish with a soft and moist banana bread or with a traditional rum-infused black cake, a heavenly Caribbean delicacy.
Other great local restaurants to get Jamaican food
While Jamrock has a special place in my heart, it certainly isn't the only place in Miami that represents the island with pride. Many Jamaican restaurants are located in Miami Gardens, which has the largest Jamaican population in the county. The 24-hour Jamaica House Restaurant serves classic dishes as well as island favorites that aren't as common in the U.S., like cow foot, tripe and beans, and liver. Word to the wise: Call ahead to order and avoid long wait times. Island Tings is another good option in the area. It's best known for its flaky beef patties, which sell out every single day.
Closer to the tourist-centric areas, you'll find Mangrove. This Downtown Miami spot serves elevated Caribbean food in a trendy setting. You can still order classics, like a jerk chicken thigh with plantains and rice and peas or curry oxtail, but expect to find interesting twists as well. For instance, the greenwood lamb chops are rubbed in jerk sauce, port wine, and mint butter, while the Champagne salmon has citrus Champagne sauce and is served with honey carrots and charred broccolini.
If you'd rather a more laid-back vibe, head to Clive's Cafe in Little Haiti, near Downtown Miami. This legacy joint opened in 1975 at another location and has never let down Miamians who are craving Jamaican food. Clive's is perfect for anyone looking for jerk chicken that's not as spicy as Jamrock's, yet still tastes like a small piece of the island.