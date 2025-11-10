The Absolute Best Jerk Chicken I've Had In Miami Is A Local Favorite

No one can deny that Miami, Florida does Latin fusion better than anyone. But the city isn't just about Latin American food. The 305 also has some gloriously authentic Jamaican restaurants (as well as ones devoted to cuisine from other Caribbean nations) with flavorful dishes that will have you ready for Carnival. It's really no wonder, given that Miami-Dade County has one of the country's largest populations of first-, second-, and third-generation Jamaican immigrants. For decades, they've made the city's gastronomy much more interesting — and spicier.

That said, as a Caribbean food lover based in Miami, I have to admit that finding good Jamaican food here requires some inside knowledge. The cuisine simply doesn't get too much attention, mainly because most restaurants are small operations located far from touristy areas. Like many of Miami's best eats, they're typically hidden in beige-colored, cookie-cutter strip malls, and aren't concerned with attracting influencers or international awards.

However, once you know where to go, your search is rewarded with delicious beef patties, ackee and salt fish (Jamaica's national dish), oxtail, curry goat, and, of course, jerk chicken. When I'm in the mood for the latter, I head straight to Jamrock Cuisine in southwest Kendall.

This tiny, family-owned joint is, indeed, located in a strip mall and has only three available tables. Yet since 2009, it's been a community favorite, mainly for its homemade food that warms up your heart, but also for the smiles with which Maurice, Marcia, and Shereena Chang greet every customer. Here, you come in as a stranger, and leave as family.