The Paper Bag Trick That Keeps Jalapeños Fresh For Longer
The cost of groceries has changed the way many consumers shop and how much care they put into storing perishables to ensure they don't spoil. Foods like jalapeños can spoil faster than you're able to use them if not kept in the right environment. To make sure you have fresh, crisp jalapeños, store them in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator, but put them in a paper bag first. The paper bag will prevent excess moisture from soaking into the jalapeños, which can make them spoil faster.
For jalapeños that have already been cut up, you can line an air-tight container with paper towels and place them inside before putting them in the fridge. Much like the paper bag, the paper towels will help soak up excess moisture. Some signs that your jalapeños have soaked up too much moisture, or are past their prime, are if they develop a wrinkly appearance or a mushy texture. Another visible sign your jalapeños are ready to be thrown out is if there's mold on them. If one jalapeño has mold on it, throw that one out and thoroughly examine and clean the rest of the peppers. If there's mold on an already sliced pepper, throw out the whole container to prevent any illness.
Other ways to store your jalapeños
Paper bags and paper towels aren't the only unsung heroes of jalapeño storage. You can store your peppers in a variety of ways to make them last longer. You can freeze jalapeños to keep them fresh for as long as you need them. Just be sure to blanch them first and let them sit in the freezer for one hour before moving them to a freezer bag. This will get rid of harmful bacteria and prevent freezer burn. Be sure to write the date on the bag as well.
Other ways you can store your jalapeños are to dehydrate them or can them. Canned jalapeños can take plain meals like chicken to the next level, but the process can come with a learning curve, even when using a pressure canner. It's a good option if you've got a bulk supply of jalapeños, though.
To dehydrate jalapeños, place them in the oven for 6 to 12 hours at the lowest possible heat setting. Once they're done, place them in an airtight container and store them for up to one year. Dried jalapeños can be used for everything from crockpot meals to tacos or even for giving your pesto a spicy edge. Just make sure you dehydrate them on a day when you won't need the oven.