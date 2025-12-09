The Paper Bag Trick That Keeps Jalapeños Fresh For Longer

The cost of groceries has changed the way many consumers shop and how much care they put into storing perishables to ensure they don't spoil. Foods like jalapeños can spoil faster than you're able to use them if not kept in the right environment. To make sure you have fresh, crisp jalapeños, store them in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator, but put them in a paper bag first. The paper bag will prevent excess moisture from soaking into the jalapeños, which can make them spoil faster.

For jalapeños that have already been cut up, you can line an air-tight container with paper towels and place them inside before putting them in the fridge. Much like the paper bag, the paper towels will help soak up excess moisture. Some signs that your jalapeños have soaked up too much moisture, or are past their prime, are if they develop a wrinkly appearance or a mushy texture. Another visible sign your jalapeños are ready to be thrown out is if there's mold on them. If one jalapeño has mold on it, throw that one out and thoroughly examine and clean the rest of the peppers. If there's mold on an already sliced pepper, throw out the whole container to prevent any illness.