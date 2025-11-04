Leave It To TikTok To Revolutionize The Way We Line Our Trash Cans

For all of its time-sucking, TikTok has introduced so many wonderful food and kitchen hacks. One of those tricks? The trash bag hat. As it so happens, when you take a trash bag out of the box, it's actually inside out. Seriously — look at the seam running along the outside. When you shake it open to put it in a trash can, you're actually creating more work for yourself and introducing air into the trash bag so it doesn't lie flat.

According to @storedsimply on TikTok, this is how to correctly line your trash can: Remove one bag from the box. Gently open the top of it where the drawstrings are located without shaking it out, then place it over the top of the trash can like a hat. Once it's tight around the rim, you can either physically press the bag down into the trash can or let trash-induced gravity do the trick as you're filling the bag. Some believe that putting the bag on with the seam inside makes it harder to break through.