Leave It To TikTok To Revolutionize The Way We Line Our Trash Cans
For all of its time-sucking, TikTok has introduced so many wonderful food and kitchen hacks. One of those tricks? The trash bag hat. As it so happens, when you take a trash bag out of the box, it's actually inside out. Seriously — look at the seam running along the outside. When you shake it open to put it in a trash can, you're actually creating more work for yourself and introducing air into the trash bag so it doesn't lie flat.
According to @storedsimply on TikTok, this is how to correctly line your trash can: Remove one bag from the box. Gently open the top of it where the drawstrings are located without shaking it out, then place it over the top of the trash can like a hat. Once it's tight around the rim, you can either physically press the bag down into the trash can or let trash-induced gravity do the trick as you're filling the bag. Some believe that putting the bag on with the seam inside makes it harder to break through.
There's actually no wrong way to insert a trash bag
How you put in your bag in the bin is not the trash can problem that's making your kitchen smelly, but it is the source of some debate. When @storedsimply's video went viral on TikTok, trash bag company Hefty tweeted a response: "Can confirm: there's no wrong way to line a trash bin."
Hefty did, however, have a helpful tip for lining your trash can: Ensure that trapped air can escape. To do this, try drilling a tiny hole in the plastic container near the base (via Apartment Therapy). Because trash cans are the kitchen essential you're neglecting to clean, yours probably smells, so make sure you clean it before drilling any holes. While you're adjusting your trash can routine, remember to empty your bin more often than you think so smells don't linger and nothing leaks (or reeks). It can be difficult to tell who to trust (and not trust) on Food Tok, but harmless kitchen hacks like this one get the green light.