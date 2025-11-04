The Hearty Dish Keith Richards Eats Before Every Rolling Stones Gig

Keith Richards is known for several things: being a guitarist in The Rolling Stones, his previously debaucherous lifestyle that became rock 'n' roll lore, way more than 40 guitar licks, and an incomparable love for shepherd's pie. Just like Van Halen with their brown M&Ms (they needed to be removed from candy bowls), Richards needs to see and eat an untouched shepherd's pie before he performs on stage. But unlike Van Halen's safety check, Richards' penchant for comfort food is rooted in a taste of home, thanks to his mother and grandfather.

Shepherd's pie is a savory English casserole dish of minced meat (classically lamb) sauteed with onions, peas, and carrots, topped with a layer of mashed potatoes, and baked in the oven until a beautiful crust forms on top. (Shepherd's pie with ground beef is technically cottage pie, but the two really aren't that different.)

You can make a personal shepherd's pie in 30 minutes, just add one more step before baking it to make a true Keith Richards shepherd's pie. Richards' late bodyguard, Big Joe Seabrook, gave him the idea. As Richards wrote in his memoir, "Life": "Before you spread the spuds on the top, you chop up some more onions, because the onions you've used to cook with the meat have been reduced, and he was damn right" (via BBC). He later, he told the BBC, "It's, I thought, the crowning glory of the shepherd's pie."