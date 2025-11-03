The Sweet And Tangy South African Condiment With A Really Unappetizing Name

It seems common across South African cuisine to give funny or cheeky names to dishes, just look at Bunny Chow, a curry filled bread bowl that doesn't involve rabbits at all. Monkey gland sauce has no factually verifiable origin, but there are two common legends around its name. The first is that French cooks at the Carlton Hotel in Johannesburg were sick of locals slathering their finely prepared meals in ketchup and Worcestershire sauce, so out of spite, they mixed all the pre-made sauces together, added tomatoes and onions and garlic, and for an extra heaping dash of spite called it "monkey gland sauce". This is a fun story, but it doesn't really explain the name.

The second story often told is that a French surgeon, Dr. Abrahamovitch "Serge" Voronoff, was a regular patron at the Savoy Hotel in London, and he would order brandied steaks often. Brandied steaks are steaks served in a rich brandy cream sauce that's similar to Monkey Gland sauce. The staff allegedly started calling it "monkey gland sauce" because Voronoff was known for grafting monkey testicles into the testicles of older men in an effort to keep them youthful and vigorous. The legend further goes that an Italian waiter moved to South Africa and brought the sauce with him. This bizarre story, if true, would explain the name, even if it has the added bonus of containing disturbing surgical images. Whatever the origin of the name, this sauce is truly delicious, even if its name isn't.