Hugh Hefner, publisher of the adult lifestyle magazine Playboy, still lives on as an icon even after he died in 2017. In addition to extravagant parties and beautiful girls, Hefner enjoyed the food he ate, though in his specific way.

Hugh Hefner was private when it came to his enjoyment of food. JJ Reinhart, Hefner's chef for eight years, recalled him ducking away for his meals rather than eating out with guests, Playmates, or girlfriends. Thanksgiving dinner was the only time Hefner would come out and eat with those around him. Even whenever Hefner would head out to a restaurant, he would have his chefs prep a meal at home to have the restaurant staff cook. The prepped food would include specific instructions for the restaurant's cooks so that his food was made and presented as he liked, which some may consider as going beyond the amount you should customize a dinner order before it's considered rude.

Though if Hefner were to actually eat out at a restaurant, it would have been at his favorite, The Melting Pot. Hefner even loved this national chain of fondue restaurants so much that the Playboy-centric reality series "The Girls Next Door," devoted an entire episode to it. In the episode, the production turned the Playboy Mansion into a Melting Pot (which was plotting a comeback in 2024) for his and his wife's fifth anniversary.